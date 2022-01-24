The deadline for return of sheep and goat census forms has been extended to Monday, February 14, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has announced today (Monday, January 24).

The extension follows a delay in receipt of census forms experienced by some herd keepers. The final date for postal returns now matches the date for online submissions.

Over 48,000 sheep and goat farmers who are registered with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) are due to receive census forms.

All registered sheep and goat herd keepers are legally required to complete their census form. Failure to return the form on time could impact on eligibility for certain DAFM schemes.

Minister McConalogue said farmers can submit their forms online via agfood.ie, where a successful submission is automatically confirmed.

When submitted online, the census history can be viewed, and no costs are associated with online submission.

Despite the extended submission period, farmers are responsible for posted census forms being received on time. In the event of postal disruptions, the minister reminded farmers that the only acceptable proof of postage is a registered post receipt.

The minister thanked sheep and goat keepers for their ongoing engagement with the census process, where response rates of some 90% are generally achieved.

Advertisement

Census use

Submitted censuses provide valuable statistical information to the department and other industry organisations.

For individual farmers, submission of a completed census is central in declaring that required stocking rates are being maintained.

Provided census information also facilitates the drawing down of payments under schemes such as the Sheep Welfare Scheme; the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS); the Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) Scheme; the Agri-Environment Options Scheme (AEOS); and the Green, Low-Carbon, Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS), for example.

Provided census information is also used during inspections of the herd or farm.

Online registration

Keepers who are not already registered can do so by logging on to agfood.ie and clicking the option to ‘register’.

Keepers using online services for the first time must allow sufficient time for their personal log-on details to be sent to them by post after they register.

A step-by-step guide to completing the census online is provided on the back of the 2021 census form.