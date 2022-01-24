Factory quotes are beginning to edge upwards again this week with the lower quotes seeing a lift of 5c/kg.

While there seems to be no movement from processors paying the stronger base price, this week’s lift on lower quotes will be seen as a step in the right direction from a beef finishers’ perspective.

Conversations with various farmers and factory agents would indicate many processors are keen for U24-month and U16-month bulls and farmers with groups of finished bulls are managing to secure good flat-price deals.

Starting with heifers and €4.35/kg on the grid is the general run in the heifer category this week.

A number of processors who were at €4.30/kg last week have moved up 5c/kg this week while those at €4.35/kg last week have opened quotes at the same level for this week.

Looking at steers, and the same trend is apparent in the bullock category this week.

€4.30/kg on the grid is the general run in the steer category this week with buyers who were at €4.25/kg last week moving up 5c/kg and those at the stronger price last week holding for this week.

A few processors are opening quotes for this week at €4.25/kg for steers and €4.30/kg for heifers but will likely have to to pay 5c/kg more to secure any significant numbers of cattle this week.

A 10c/kg carcass bonus remains available for cows, heifers and steers with a carcass weight of between 300-400kg and for bulls with a carcass weight of between 320kg and 400kg at Foyle Meats, Co. Donegal.

Angus and Hereford breed bonuses remain in place on in-spec heifers and steers, with up to 25c/kg available for Angus and 10-15c/kg available for Herefords.

Cow price

Looking at cow price, and while factory quotes are strong, the mart trade for cows is currently a major talking point among farmers and not without reason as heavy cows made as far as €2.40/kg live weight at Carnew Mart on Friday night, January 21, with an 800kg Blonde d’Aquitaine cow making €1,920.00 and frequent reports of top-end beef cows crossing €2,000/head in marts countrywide.

Marts across the country are noting a strong trade for cull cows and considering this, the mart seems to be the choice destination for many farmer-fed cows.

Despite this, processors are quoting €4.00kg for U-grade cows while €3.90/kg, €3.70/kg and €3.60/kg is being quoted for R, O and P-grade cows respectively this week.

Looking at the mart demand for cows, 15-20c/kg above quotes is likely being paid to regular factory cow suppliers in some processing plants for better-type beef cows this week.

Factory bull trade

While processors are quick to talk-down the bull trade in times when cattle are more plentiful, it seems a strong interest is being shown from numerous processors for bulls as the spring 2020-born bulls begin to come factory-fit.

A flat price of €4.35, €4.25 and €4.15/kg is on offer for U, R and O-grade bulls U24 months this week with reports of procurement staff willing to negotiate deals where numbers of bulls are available.

Finally, €4.25/kg on the grid is on offer for U16-month bulls this week.