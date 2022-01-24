Planning permission has been granted for a significant expansion of the Zoetis Inc. veterinary medicines facility in Co. Offaly.

The global animal health company currently employs 90 highly skilled scientists and technicians at the Tullamore site, which became part of the Zoetis network when it was acquired from Nexvet Biopharma in 2017.

The company had previously stated that if the expansion was given the green light up to 100 jobs would be created.

The expansion of the manufacturing and development facility will allow Zoetis to significantly grow its capacity for the production of veterinary monoclonal antibodies (mAbs).

These therapeutic biopharmaceuticals are the latest breakthroughs in animal medicine.

Zoetis expansion

In November, Zoetis lodged an application for planning permission with Offaly County Council.

The application sought permission for a 8,150m2 biopharmaceutical manufacturing building and 152 additional car parking spaces.

Offaly County Council has confirmed to Agriland that planning permission has been granted for the expansion, subject to 11 conditions.

Zoetis previously stated its intention to break ground in early 2022, if planning was secured, and for the new facility to become fully operational by 2025.

This investment will potentially create 80 to 100 new jobs over the next three years.

The expansion of the existing Tullamore facility is expected to strengthen and diversify the company’s global manufacturing and supply network.

The move builds on Zoetis’ current operations in Ireland, which includes commercial offices and manufacturing sites, employing more than 450 people.

The company’s Cherrywood, Dublin office is the headquarters for its international commercial operations and global manufacturing and supply organisations, as well as the home of local commercial operations for Ireland.

In addition to Tullamore, the company has two manufacturing sites in Ireland that play critical roles in its manufacturing network – Rathdrum, Co. Wicklow and Tallaght, Dublin.