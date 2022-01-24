Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has welcomed the lifting of social distancing rules and limits on numbers at livestock marts.

The removal of these restrictions follows on from the statement by Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Friday (January 21), confirming the end of most Covid-19 restrictions.

While facemasks must continue to be worn at marts for now, all other restrictions relating to Covid-19 and marts have been lifted.

In a short statement this afternoon (Monday, January 24), Minister McConalogue paid tribute to the efforts of mart staff and farmers in keeping marts operational throughout the pandemic.

“This is a great day for our network of marts across the country.

“Buyers can now return to the ring without the previous limits on numbers, while online sales can continue as part of a ‘blended’ approach,” the minister noted.

He added: “Mart managers, their staff and buyers and sellers of livestock have shown tremendous resilience, agility and resourcefulness during the pandemic in dealing with the challenges of Covid-19 while continuing to trade online and at the ring.

“I’m convinced the efforts of farmers and marts in adhering to the Covid-19 measures has undoubtedly played a role in minimizing and reducing the threat of Covid-19 in our communities while protecting Ireland’s food security,” Minister McConalogue concluded.

Marts’ reactions

The lifting of restrictions is sure to be welcome by mart managers everywhere, though many will still be taking certain precautions, such as the continued use of masks and face coverings – at least for now – and hand sanitisation.

Steven Drury, managing director of Cootehill Livestock Mart in Co. Cavan, told Agriland at the weekend: “We would still take this very seriously, even though the restrictions have been lifted, because if we have staff that go down with Covid-19, we could be left short-staffed.

“As a business, we still have to be vigilant, and that is the main thing for us,” Drury added.