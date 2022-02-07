The Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology (GMIT) has adopted a new plan to support and promote biodiversity conservation.

Key actions include the creating of wild-flower meadows, using land areas as living classrooms and the aim to work towards a national park city status.

Under the title GMIT’s Vision for Biodiversity, the new plan also seeks to embed biodiversity into the curriculum design and include proactive participation in community-led biodiversity initiatives.

The ambitious plan is in line with the objectives of the National Biodiversity Plan and aims to include biodiversity conservation in teaching and learning through community and knowledge exchange across the region.

The four main objectives include:

Being proactive in biodiversity conservation, considering biodiversity in the planning and management of GMIT’s built environment and surroundings;

increasing knowledge of biodiversity among students and staff;

embedding biodiversity related topics in curricula design;

engaging with communities and knowledge sharing across the region.

Chair of the interdisciplinary group, Dr. Katie O’Dwyer said:

“It’s encouraging to see GMIT stepping up to play our part, taking an active role in protecting biodiversity on our campuses and within our communities.

“Our efforts will also contribute to ongoing projects within the Galway National Park City initiative,” she added.

The plan will be implemented through the newly established GMIT Centre for Sustainability, led by Dr. Mark Kelly, head of centre. This was approved by the GMIT’s Executive Board on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Green campus award

GMIT – particularly Mayo and Letterfrack staff and students – has been actively involved in green campus and environmental activities for over a decade.

The Mayo campus became the first campus in the world to receive the green campus flag in 2011 from the Foundation for Environmental Education and An Taisce for waste reduction and recycling initiatives.

In 2014, the campus led by green campus chair Lynda Huxley, was awarded its second flag for biodiversity initiatives such as planting native trees, establishing a sanctuary garden and swift nest boxes, as well as outdoor classroom and biodiversity integration into curriculum design.

GMIT Letterfrack was awarded the An Taisce Green Campus Flag in 2014 and its second green flag for biodiversity in 2019 for initiatives including water and waste reduction, energy conservation, woodland planting and transport initiatives.

Last year, GMIT became a signatory of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Accord and recently signed up as a supporter of the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan.