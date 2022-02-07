The inaugural meeting of the Food Vision Dairy Group was held today (Monday, February 7) in what Agriland understands was a “sober” atmosphere.

However, sources indicate that there was general agreement around the table – from farm organisations, processors and state bodies – on the challenges facing the sector, with none of the stakeholders “wanting to put their head in the sand”.

The meeting – chaired by former Teagasc director Gerry Boyle – saw presentations not just on the environmental impact of the dairy sector but also its economic success in recent years.

Stakeholders were also reminded of the legal obligations on the nationwide economy as well as the agriculture sector (this sector will have to cut its emissions by between 22% and 30% by 2030, in line with the Climate Action Plan, though sectors within agriculture, such at dairy, do not have their own specific targets).

It is understood that all stakeholders agreed on the need to work together to meet the emissions reduction challenge.

It was also generally agreed that voluntary action which agreed with up-to-date scientific information was the way forward.

Notwithstanding this broad agreement on what needs to be done and the commitment to the best scientific information, it is understood that stakeholders on the farming and processing side expressed their unhappiness that the dairy sector is facing into this period of emissions cuts – and whatever that might bring for milk production and output.

Stakeholders on that side of the table were keen to express what they argued was a lack of fairness in farmers being forced to carry such a large share of the burden.

They laid out their concerns in relation to this. However, the potential for legal consequences if emissions targets from agriculture are missed was also stressed during the meeting.

Apart from the above, it is understood that nothing concrete was decided at the meeting, except to confirm its timeline, which will see it meet again in about two weeks, with an initial report scheduled for March and a detailed plan for the sector by the summer.

In his own appraisal of the first meeting, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue said that he is “confident hat working together we can stabilise and then reduce emissions from the dairy sector”.

The minister said that this will position Ireland “as a world leader in sustainable food systems” and help to meet climate targets.

He added that it would also ensure that the market delivers a reward for quality, sustainably produced food – “particularly for our farmers, and their families who are the bedrock of the sector”.