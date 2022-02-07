The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) has called on organisers of any hunt across the country to respect the wishes of farmers when it comes to accessing their lands.

President of the ICSA, Dermot Kelleher said: “There can be all sorts of reasons why a farmer may not want a hunt to cross their farm.

“So, if a farmer deems that that it is not appropriate for horses and hounds to pass through their land on a particular date, then those wishes should be respected.

According to Horse Sport Ireland (HSI) there are over 30,000 mounted hunt followers and 300 hunt clubs across the country.

Season for the hunt

Hunting constitutes the largest equestrian activity in Ireland during the hunting season which runs from October to March.

Kelleher said: “It is now the busiest time of year on most farms with sheep lambing, and cows calving. Many farmers are on duty 24 hours a day and it is unacceptable that a farmer should receive a text message ‘informing’ them that a hunt will cross their farm the following day – and to make sure their cattle are in, and their sheep are out of the way. That’s just not good enough.”

“The time for getting farmers’ consent is when these events are being planned and routes are being decided. And if you do not have the explicit consent of the farmer, then you must choose an alternative route.”

“Working farms are not playgrounds; livestock can be dangerous, and they can equally be panicked by the appearance of a fast-moving hunt and excitable hounds,” Kelleher added.

The ICSA said that in the interest of fostering good relationships with local farmers, all clubs should seek consent well in advance of any hunt taking place and to respect the decision of any farmer who says they cannot accommodate a hunt during these busy times.