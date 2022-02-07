Wexford independent TD, Verona Murphy, has said she supports the Irish Farmers’ Association’s (IFA) condemnation of the implementation of a new Pilot Soil Sampling Programme.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine introduced the farm level soil sampling initiative last July to provide farmers and advisors with detailed information on soil health, to determine sustainable farming practices.

TD Murphy stated that the sampling process was franchised out to a Welsh company instead of the national Teagasc Soil Services.

Speaking from Wexford, independent TD, Verona Murphy said:

“I have farmers who had samples taken in November and have yet to get any results back.

“Farming and food production does not stand still for soil sample results, farming is time sensitive and schemes such as this one must be capable of providing the results in real time. It is a shambles.”

TD Murphy stressed the importance of soil sampling particularly since fertiliser costs have more than doubled within the last year.

Many families families are already affected by the rise in costs of groceries with an additional €25-€30 per week for basic food needs, according to TD Murphy.

However, she added that this is before the impact that current fertiliser costs will have on supermarket shelves.

“Efficient soil sampling can allow for more cost effective farming practices which in turn will reflect in more reasonable and acceptable food costs for families.”

Murphy further stated that Taoiseach Michael Martin’s decision to not hold off on carbon tax increases “can be changed”.

“The government must move to ensure this scheme is fit for purpose and supports one of our most indigenous sectors at a time of great change.

“Rural Ireland and consumers as a whole will not be forgiving of inaction and neglect at a time of spiralling costs,” the independent TD concluded.