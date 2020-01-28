Martin commits to BEAM underspend pay-out and second scheme

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has committed to paying out the €25 million underspend from the Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM) scheme if his party gets into government.

Martin was speaking at the annual general meeting (AGM) of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) in Dublin today, Tuesday, January 28, where he also said that his party would support a second BEAM scheme.

Addressing the AGM, Martin said: “We would commit to that €25 million going back to the farmers. And I think we would support a second BEAM as well.”

However, the Fianna Fáil leader highlighted that, as there was an underspend on the original scheme, this may make negotiating a new scheme with Europe more difficult.

“Part of the difficulty is that in the negotiations that led to ‘BEAM I’, the ball was dropped somewhat because the EU will come back and say, well, you didn’t take up €25 million of it,” Martin remarked.

He elaborated on this point in answer to a question by AgriLand, saying: “There would have to be some degree of negotiation. [The European Commission] may point to the fact that the full amount wasn’t utilised in the first BEAM, but I think that’s because of the conditions that were attached that people didn’t know about.

“We’re committed to engaging with the European Union on that, and doing that on conditions that make sense,” Martin added.

He also committed to retaining the nitrates derogation if he got into power.

The IFA’s AGM has been taking place throughout today and yesterday.

Tim Cullinan has now taken over from Joe Healy as the organisation’s new president.

Speaking in his inaugural address, Cullinan said: “Of course, Brexit has already done a lot of damage to Irish agriculture. The BEAM scheme covered losses up to May 12, 2019. We need a second BEAM-type scheme for farmers who suffered losses since May 12.”

He continued: “But let me be clear: We don’t want limits, we don’t want production reduction and we don’t want restrictions.

“It’s unbelievable that our own minister [Michael Creed] left €25 million behind… But this money is still there. I am calling on the Taoiseach to get this money out to farmers before the election,” Cullinan added.