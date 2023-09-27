As part of Dingle Food Festival this weekend, an “immersive” mart experience will be open to the public on Saturday (September 30).

The Dingle Food Festival will take place from Friday to Sunday (September 29 to October 1) with the focus this year on zero waste.

Chair of the West Kerry Agricultural Show, Derry Murphy, will meet visitors at An Droichead Beag, Co. Kerry at 11:00a.m. Murphy will act as a guide for the day.

Dingle Food Festival organisers have said that everyone is welcome for the experience. A free place at the mart can be booked online, but it is also open for people to simply show up on the day.

The mart experience will allow the public to observe cattle being bought and sold and get hands-on assistance for those interested in becoming cow owners.

The day will also offer insights into the mart’s history and highlight the skills of a shepherd during a sheepdog trial exhibition.

Dingle Food Festival

Many events will take place across the weekend to give an insight into sustainable Irish agriculture.

Exploring the potential of Irish wool will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 1:00p.m to 5:00p.m at Orchard Lane.

A farmers’ forum based on local food will be held on Friday at 8:00p.m at Oifigí Údarás na Gaeltachta, Milltown Bridge.

This year’s Farmers’ Forum will look at how farmers and fishermen on the Dingle Peninsula have “progressed and diversified” over the last 60 years.

Speakers will include local primary producers about their careers on the land and sea, while also looking to the future.

There will also be a “taste trail” that takes place throughout the town in pubs, cafés, restaurants, art galleries and shops between 1:00p.m and 5:00p.m Saturday and Sunday.