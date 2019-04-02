Marginal increase sees GDT strike 9 consecutive rises

The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index has made nine consecutive rises in recent months, following the conclusion of its most recent auction.

The latest tender – event 233 – concluded earlier today, Tuesday, April 2, with the GDT price index up 0.8%.

Lasting two hours and 26 minutes, today’s auction saw 166 bidders participate across 15 rounds, with some 109 landing successful bids.

A total of 17,854MT of product was sold at today’s event.

AMF index up 3.7%, average price US$5,867/MT;

Butter index up 5.8%, average price US$5,374/MT;

BMP index up 5.0%, average price US$3,548/MT;

Ched index up 3.2%, average price US$4,248/MT;

LAC index down 5.3%, average price US$948/MT;

RenCas index up 7.5%, average price US$6,703/MT;

SMP index up 1.8%, average price US$2,468/MT;

SWP index not available, average price not available;

WMP index down 1.3%, average price US$3,287/MT. Key results:

Rennet Casein (RenCas) and butter, similar to the last event, saw the highest increases in index on the day, with rises of 7.5% and 5.8% respectively driving today’s positive figures.

Butter milk powder (BMP), anhydrous milk fat (AMF) and cheddar (Ched) also performed strongly, with increases of 5.0%, 3.7% and 3.2% respectively.

Countering this to some extent, however, was lactose (LAC) which dropped 5.3% in index.