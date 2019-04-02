Co. Kerry holdings to go for public auction in April

Dillon Prendiville Auctioneers currently have for sale, by public auction, two holdings in Co. Kerry.

First up is a 12ac non-residential holding at Ahabeg East, Lixnaw, Co. Kerry. It is currently on the market as an executor’s sale.

The village of Lixnaw is located near the River Brick, which is 11km south west of Listowel and 17km north east of Tralee.

The land itself is located along a public link road off the R556 Ballyduff/Abbeydorney road known as the Ahaheg/Lixnaw road.

The auction will be held on Tuesday, April 16, at 3:00pm. The venue is The Horseshoe Bar and Restaurant, William Street, Listowel, Co. Kerry.

Further information can be found here.

85.2ac holding

The second property for sale is an 85.2ac non-residential holding at Springmount, Duagh, Co. Kerry.

It is situated around 0.7km from the village of Duagh, and some 9km east of Listowel town – off the R555.

It is a dry stock holding with the land primarily under pasture and it is available for sale in three lots. Meanwhile, there are 30 entitlements available for purchase.

Lot 1, which is approximately 24.4ac, is set over three fields with mains water. It has shared access off Springmount Road. It also has eight entitlements.

Lot 2 is 60.8ac. It has dual access from Springmount Road, through the original Duagh House tree lined avenue, which also has direct access to the farmyard.

The property has electricity and mains water and 22 entitlements.

Lot 3, however, is the entire holding, encompassing all 85.2ac with 30 entitlements. The guide price is €640,000.

The holding contains:

A seven-bay, 53-unit cubicle house with electric scrapers;

Calf enclosures;

A feeding barrier with a slurry pit adjacent;

A former milking parlour;

A dairy;

A circular yard with a cattle crush;

A round roof cubicle house with feeding barrier; and

A concrete yard.

The estimated 2019 value of entitlements, to include the greening, is €269.99/entitlement.

The auction will be held on Wednesday, April 24, at 3:00pm. The location is The Horseshoe Bar and Restaurant, Listowel, Co. Kerry.

Further information can be found online.