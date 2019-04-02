Auction report: Loaders – large and small – change hands at JCB sale

An auction involving JCB equipment was held on Tuesday, March 26.

The venue was JC Bamford Excavators Ltd, Lakeside Works, Rocester, Staffordshire (England). The sale was conducted by AMS (Asset Management Services) Auctions on behalf of JCB.

The catalogue was home to a varied selection of machines, attachments, wheels/tyres and components – the latter including some engines, gearboxes and axles.

Some of the machines were described as “ex-demonstration” units. All items were “sold as seen”. No warranty was implied or given.

Tim Scrivener was there for AgriLand to sample the atmosphere, capture the necessary pictures and to jot down the key prices and specifications.

Advertisement

This report focuses on some of the loading shovels (large and small) that were up for grabs. Look out for our accompanying reports, detailing how some other equipment fared.

No buyer’s premium applied to any of the lots. However, prices were subject to VAT (20%).

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.