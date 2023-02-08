The 2023 calving season is underway on the majority of dairy farms across the country and the importance of colostrum at this time is not lost on dairy farmers.

The start of calving sees the workload on farms increasing greatly, with the calving of cows and feeding of young calves.

The correct feeding of young calves helps with their development, as well as ensuring that they have the correct protection in the form of antibodies.

Colostrum

The vast majority, if not all dairy farmers are well aware of the importance of a calf’s first feed.

And, most are also well aware of the 1,2,3 method when feeding young calves.

Using the 1,2,3 rule:

Use the first milk (colostrum) from the cow; Feed the calf within the first two-hours of birth; Calves must be offered at least 3L.

When feeding colostrum it is not only important that the right amount is fed, but that it is also of sufficient quality.

All colostrum being fed to calves should be tested using a brix refractometer to determine its quality. Only colostrum over 22% should be fed to calves.

Where possible, extra-high quality colostrum should be stored and fed to calves whose mothers had poor-quality colostrum.

It can be stored in a fridge for 48hrs before it should be used or up to 12 months when frozen.

Collection hygiene

When collecting colostrum for calves it is important that it is collected in as hygienic a way as possible.

This means ensuring that the cows teats are cleaned, to remove any dirty or foreign material from the surface of the teats, and that containers being used to feed or store the colostrum are also clean.

Although feeding colostrum as quickly as possible is important, it should not be done at the cost of hygiene.

Transition milk

Although once a calf has reached 24-hours old it can no longer acquire new antibodies, the consuming of transition milk – the milk collected from milkings two to six – has a local effect in the lining of the gut which keeps the calf healthier and helps stop it from getting sick.

Research conducted by Teagasc determined that by feeding 5L of transition milk/day there were fewer incidents of ill health in calves.

On farms where vaccines have been given for scour, calves should receive transition milk for a least three to four days.

It is advised that calves are offered between 2-2.5L/feed, twice a day.