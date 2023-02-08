Carnew Mart in Co. Wicklow hosted its annual fatstock show and sale of cows and heifers at the weekend with over 1,600 cattle on offer between the two sales.

The venue hosted its annual fatstock show and sale of bullocks and bulls on Saturday (February 4) with over 1,400 cattle on offer.

The cow sale took place on the Friday (February 3) with over 430 cows on offer at the sale.

Sample cow prices:

Commenting on the trade, Carnew Mart’s Eugene Clune said: “There was a tremendous trade with buyers north and south fighting it out for the good beef cows.”

Champion cows from the sale:

First: Tommy Brennan’s Belgian Blue-cross cow weighing 828kg sold for €3,000 or €3.62/kg;

Second : Stephen Campion's Limousin cow weighing 904kg sold for €2,880 or €3.19/kg;

Third: Tommy Brennan Belgian Blue cow weighing 750kg sold for €2,640 or €3.52/kg.

Clune outlined that heavy continental cows sold from €1,700 to a top price of €3,260 for a 930kg Belgian Blue cow, while continental store cows sold from €1,110-1,810.

Heavy Friesian cows sold from €1,460 to a top price of €2,160, while store cows sold from €600 to €1,370.

Heifers at Carnew

The annual fatstock sale of heifers at Carnew Mart took place on Saturday (February 4) .

Carnew Mart’s Eugene Clune said “there was an outstanding yard of quality cattle on offer with over 1,250 entries to the sale”.

Sample heifer prices:

“The atmosphere was electric around the ring with buyers from all parts of the country having to go the extra mile to secure the good-quality stock,” he added.

Clune said that breeding heifers sold from €1,600 to a top price of €4,200 for a 398kg roan red heifer, while continental forward and finished heifers sold from €1,850-€3,610.

The champion heifer of the day was owned by Pat Murray and was a Belgian Blue heifer weighing 818kg. The heifer sold for €3,610, or €4.41/kg.

Store-type continental heifers made from €1,220-2,100 and heavy Angus heifers sold from €1,350-2,200. Store Angus heifers made from €850-1,560.

Best Butcher Heifer:

First: R and R Warren’s Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighing 535kg sold for €4,000 or €7.47/kg;

Second : RandR Warren's Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighing 704kg sold for €2,600 or €3.69/kg;

Third: Paddy Murphy's Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighing 714kg sold for €2,460 or €3.45/kg.

Best pair of Butcher Heifers:

First: Pat Murray’s two Belgian Blue-cross heifers weighing 698kg sold for €2,600 or €3.72/kg.

Best Breeding Heifer:

First : Patrick Fortune’s Limousin-cross heifer weighing 678kg sold for €3,350 or €4.94/kg;

Second : Michael Barron's Limousin-cross heifer weighing 608kg sold for €1,980 or €3,26/kg;

Third: Shay Hayden's Limousin-cross heifer weighing 466kg sold for €2,400 or €5.15/kg.

Best two or more Non-Continental Butcher Type Heifers:

First : James Graham’s three Hereford heifers weighing 502kg sold for €1,400 or €2.79/kg;

Second : Robert Bradshaw's two Hereford heifers weighing 574kg sold for €1,520 or €2.65/kg;

Third: James Graham's four Hereford heifers weighing 509kg sold for €1,350 or €2.65/kg.

Best Continental Factory Type Heifer

First : Pat Murray’s Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighing 818kg sold for €3,610 or €4.41/kg;

Second: Warren Stephens' Limousin heifer weighing 754kg sold for €2,760 or €3.66/kg;

Third: John Kelly Junior's Belgian Blue heifer weighing 690kg sold for €2,880 or €4.17/kg.

Best Group of two or more Factory Type Heifers

First : Trevor Jackson’s Charolais-cross heifer weighing 685kg sold for €2,000 or €2.92/kg;

Second : Trevor Jackson's two Charolais heifers weighing 592kg sold for €1,740 or €2.94/kg;

Third: Trevor Jackson's three Limousin heifers weighing 626kg sold for €1,870 or €2.99/kg.

Best group of 2 or more Store Heifers

First : Pat Finnerty’s two Limousin heifers weighing 582kg sold for €1,700 or €2.92/kg;

Second : Pat Finnerty's two Limousin-cross heifers weighing 498kg sold for €1,500 or €3.01/kg;

Third: Sean Kane's two Charolais heifers weighing 482kg sold for €1,470 or €3.05/kg.

Best Weanling/Store Heifer Under 500kg

First : Owen O Neill’s Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighing 474kg sold for €1,720 or €3.63/kg;

Second : Eamon Coleman's Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighing 426kg sold for €1,620 or €3.80/kg;

Third: Owen O Neill's Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighing 408kg sold for €1,920 or €4.71/kg.

Concluding, Clune said: “The value of cattle is unbelievable at the moment. There’s a huge want for all types of cattle and sales are breaking records in every way.”