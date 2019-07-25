Man hospitalised following rampaging bull incident at mart

A man has been hospitalised following an incident with a bull in Co. Clare this morning, Thursday, July 25, a spokesperson for the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has confirmed.

The incident occurred at Ennis Mart, Co. Clare, at approximately 10:15am this morning.

In a brief statement, the spokesperson said: “The HSA can confirm that the matter has been reported to the authority and that it is looking into it.”

According to local radio station Clare FM, a bull being unloaded at the mart broke loose from the pen and escaped in the direction of Quin Road.

Advertisement

A man believed to be working in the area tried to stop the bull at the gate of the mart only to be knocked to the ground by the animal, according to the radio station.

It is understood that the man was taken to University Hospital Limerick, and is being treated for minor head injuries.

The bull was apparently later rounded up at the back of the Dunnes Stores car-park in the town by a number of people.

It is also reported that the bull caused minor damage to a vehicle during his escape, colliding with a van prior to being rounded up.