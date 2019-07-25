Alltech Ireland launches ‘Run2Raise’ in aid of farm safety

Alltech Ireland has launched a new fundraising initiative for the farm accident charity Embrace Farm, which will see participants tackle a 5km obstacle challenge with the goal of raising €15,000.

The money will go to farm families that have suffered a loss of a loved one, or have otherwise been affected, through farm accidents.

The challenge will be held at the Kinnitty Castle Hotel, near Birr in Co. Offaly, on Saturday, September 28.

Farming accidents are the highest [proportion] of all workplace accidents, which happen annually in Ireland.

Brian Rohan, co-founder of Embrace Farm, said: “Adapting to life after an accident can take a survivor and their loved ones through many difficult physical and mental challenges.”

The charity was founded in 2014 by Brian and his wife Norma, and helps to increase awareness of the importance of farm safety by sharing stories of people who have died or been seriously injured in a farming accident.

It also provides bereavement support to families who have been affected by farm fatalities, as well as support for injury survivors.

Farm accidents have risen by 13% in the last five years and by 31% in the last 10 years.

“Unfortunately, this is representative of much more than a statistic. These figures represent the loss of a husband, child, brother, friend, father,” said Niall Brennan, key account manager for Alltech Ireland.

“The goal of ‘Run2Raise’ is to raise as much money and awareness [as possible] for the superb work and support Embrace FARM provides for farming families across Ireland,” Brennan added.

To find out more about the event, and to purchase tickets, click here. You can also make a donation to Embrace Farm by clicking here.

Alltech One Conference

Meanwhile, earlier this year, more than 3,500 representatives from across the global spheres of agriculture, agri-business, agri-technology and agri-innovation gathered for ONE19: The Alltech Ideas Conference in Lexington, Kentucky.

The event was opened by Alltech CEO and president Dr. Mark Lyons – son of the late Irish businessman and founder of Alltech Inc. Dr. Pearse Lyons, who passed away in March 2018.

Two “advanced-stage” Irish agri start-up companies showcased their “proven technologies” to global leaders at the conference, which is dedicated to establishing a launchpad “for food and ag-tech disruptors” by providing opportunities to develop ideas in agriculture, food and ag-tech to get them “market ready”.