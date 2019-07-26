’BlackBird’ unveiled: Vogelsang launches new trailing shoe linkage
To coincide with this year’s Agritechnica, German firm Vogelsang has unveiled its new slurry spreading product line-up, spearheaded by its BlackBird trailing shoe linkage.
According to Vogelsang, its product’s new “beak-like” shape helps to ensure a controlled and even flow of slurry through every discharge, thus preventing the crops from getting contaminated during manure spreading.
By actively applying pressure, the BlackBird’s pointed skid is “better able to penetrate the soil, ploughing a small furrow for directly depositing the slurry under the crops”, according to the firm.
A large maintenance port has been added to the distributor to allow direct access to all the system’s internal components, allowing claimed maintenance times of a few minutes.
The power requirements have been reduced by up to 50%, due to the new rotor design and lower speeds.
There is less strain on the cutting blades because of the reductions in speed and the internal pressure of the distributor, which extends the service life of the unit by up to 50%.
As is standard procedure at Vogelsang, the BlackBird’s supporting structures are FEM calculated.
This ensures that the supporting structures can withstand the daily strains they are subjected to, “thus guaranteeing a long service life of the linkage”, according to the firm.
Folding the linkage upwards activates the DropStop principle, which prevents the headland, streets and agricultural roads from getting contaminated.
