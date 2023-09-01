A man from Nebraska, US, and his bull, which was also travelling in his car, were pulled over by police for traffic violations and were given a warning.

The bull, a Watusi-longhorn mix named Howdy Doody, was seen in the passenger side of the car that was travelling at 10:00a.m on Wednesday, August 30, when Norfolk police received a call about a cow in a car on Route 275.

When receiving the call, the police had thought the report of a cow in the car meant it would be something that would fit within a car, like a small calf.

The man driving the car was Lee Meyer of Neligh, with his bull, whose Watusi origins originate from east and central Africa, characterised by very large horns.

The car had been modified to accommodate Howdy Doody fitting into the car, such as cuts made into the roof, and a yellow gate on the side to secure the bull into his seat.

Advertisement

Attached to the yellow gate is a sign saying, ‘Best Car Entry,’ a win that Meyer had picked up in Nebraska’s Big Rodeo Parade, meaning this is not the first time that Meyer and his bull have travelled together in this car.

They also recently visited Arbor Care Center in Neligh to show residents Howdy Doody, while Meyer also brought the bull alongside him in the car in 2019 in a parade in Nebraska.

Also visible on Meyer’s car is a set of longhorns attached to the bonnet, albeit much smaller than those belonging to Howdy Doody.

The modifications to the car however, did mean that Meyer would receive a traffic violation, after police conducted a routine traffic stop when the car had arrived to Norfolk, a city in Nebraska with 25,000 people.

The officer at the scene decided to write Meyer a warning, and send him, along with Howdy Doody, back home.