Man dies following bull attack in midlands

A man in his 50s has passed away following injuries he sustained after being struck by a bull in Co. Offaly earlier this week.

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) confirmed that the man – from Kinnitty, Co. Offaly – was “struck by a bull” on Wednesday morning (July 18).

The man was taken to hospital after the incident; but tragically passed away earlier today (July 20).

Further details of the incident are not available at the moment. An investigation has been launched.

This marks the 15th farm fatality to occur this year, and the third to occur this week – in the midst of Farm Safety Week.

Farm fatality in Kerry

Yesterday (July 19), an elderly man was killed in a farm accident – involving a tractor – in Co. Kerry.

Gardai were called to the scene of an incident yesterday morning at 11:00am on a farm in the Listowel area of the county, a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana confirmed.

A man in his 90s was fatally injured at his farm. Investigations are ongoing, the spokesperson added.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) confirmed that it has been notified and that it will be conducting an investigation. No further details are known at this time, a HSA spokesperson said.

Farm-related accident in Galway

Last Monday (July 16), a 54-year-old woman died following an apparent farm accident in Co. Galway while tending to cattle.

An Garda Siochana confirmed the incident – which occurred at Curracuggeen, Headford, at 1:00pm last Monday afternoon.