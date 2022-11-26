An Garda Síochána has confirmed that a man in his 70s has died following an accident on a farm in Co. Kerry earlier today (Saturday, November 26).

The man was pronounced dead at the scene following the incident in Brosna, in the north of the county.

In a statement to Agriland, a garda spokesperson said:

“Gardaí were requested for assistance by ambulance services on Saturday 26, November 2022, following reports of an incident in Carrigeen, Brosna, Co. Kerry.

“A man in his 70s received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“His body has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry (UHK). A file will be prepared for the coroner,” the spokesperson added.

Farm deaths

The tragedy is the third farm-related death in the past week, after a man and a woman died in separate incidents in counties Donegal and Kilkenny last weekend.

In Co. Donegal, a man aged in his 70s died on a farm in the area of Letterkenny on Sunday.

He was named locally as Eddie Tinney, a widely respected local businessman and farmer.

He was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital, where he sadly later died.

Gardaí are investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, a woman aged in her 60s died after an accident on her land in Co. Kilkenny.

Gardaí confirmed that they were requested to assist the ambulance services on Saturday, November 19, following reports of an incident in the Piltown area.

The woman, named locally as Mary O’Shea, had received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood that the incident occurred while she was cutting trees, and that she was alone at the time.