Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for three western counties this evening (Saturday, November 26).

The national forecaster has said that southwest winds will become very strong in counties Donegal, Mayo and Galway.

There will be gusts of up to 100km/h, winds will be strongest on higher ground and in coastal areas, where wave overtopping is possible.

The warning will come into force from 6:00p.m and remain in place until 10:00p.m today.

A Status Yellow gale warning for all Irish coasts will also begin from midnight and stay in force until 9:00p.m on Sunday.

Rain will clear this afternoon in many areas but there will still be some heavy downpours in the south and southeast.

It will feel mild in highest temperatures of 9° to 12°.

During the evening showers will arrive in the west and then push across the country early tonight and the winds will strengthen.

Overnight there will be mixture of clear spells and scattered showers, winds will also decrease moderate to fresh. Lowest temperatures will range from 5° to 10°.

Sunday will bring a mixture of sunshine and showers which will be most frequent in the west.

Daytime temperatures will reach 9° to 12° and southerly winds will be fresh and gusty.

There will be further scattered showers during Sunday night.

Temperatures will drop back to between 1° to 5° which will bring a possibility of frost. There may be some patches of fog and mist in the calm overnight conditions.