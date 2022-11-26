A man in his 80’s has died following a fatal road traffic collision involving a car and tractor in Co. Leitrim yesterday evening (Friday, November 25).

Gardaí were called to the scene of the incident on the R280 between Drumkeerin and Manorhamilton at around 5:00p.m.

The driver of the car, a man in his 80s, was taken to Sligo University Hospital where he later passed away.

There were no other injuries reported following the collision, according to Gardaí.

Advertisement

Fatal collision

The road has been closed to allow Forensic Collision Investigators to examine the scene and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

They have asked any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the on the R280 at Killargue, between 4:30p.m and 5:30p.m to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manorhamilton Garda Station on 071 982 0620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, a 29-year-old man died after his motorcycle collided with the tractor in Co. Louth.

The fatal collision happened on the R173 at Drumullagh, Omeath on Sunday, November 13 at around 3:45p.m.

Gardaí in Dundalk are investigating the crash and have appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.



