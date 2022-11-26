

This year marks the 8th annual tractor run to take place in the North Tipperary village of Knock, Roscrea.

The run, which raises money for charity, takes place this Sunday (November 27).

This year’s chosen charities include: North Tipperary Hospice, Roscrea branch; Dean Maxwell Community Nursing Unit, Roscrea; Knock Tidy Villages; and Knock Community Ball Wall Development.

“It all began, in the local licensed premises ‘The Knock Inn’ when neighbours and friends were chatting about the need for defibrillators within the locality,” said Liam Flannery of the organising committee, who is a local agricultural contractor.

“The idea sprung to mind to have a tractor run, a day in which all the community could come together and raise funds to gain vital equipment for the locality.

“Over 100 tractors turned up and more than €5,000 was raised in the first year of the tractor run,” he said.

The following years brought a bigger attendance which enabled the tractor team to support a wider range of charities including the Roscrea branch of North Tipperary Hospice; the Dean Maxwell nursing unit, Roscrea; Bothar and the Laura Lynn Foundation.

While Covid-19 restrictions meant that the tractor run wasn’t possible for two years, it was held virtually, with people donating online for local causes, Liam said.

“The community of Knock has gained in many ways from the tractor run. This being the eighth year, is coming together to be the biggest and best yet. The day brings families, and tractor lovers to the village for a great day out,” he said.

The 8th annual tractor run will see registration commence at 12:00p.m. There will also be a children’s tractor run which will roll out from the school yard. The main run will leave the Knock village at 1:00p.m.

Following the run, a mega auction and raffle will take place with prizes of animal feed, firewood and gifts.

“We are delighted to announce upcoming country music star, Aisling Rafferty, will be entertaining us on the day,” Liam added.

“This will be followed by the renowned ‘Rock On Paddy” who will continue until late. Refreshments will be served on the day and there will be lots of entertainment for the whole family,” Liam said.