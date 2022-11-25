Private veterinary practitioners who carried out tuberculosis (TB) testing under the government’s eradication programme are to receive back payments for their work in the years 2020, 2021 and 2022.

In an address at the Veterinary Ireland annual general meeting (AGM) this morning (Friday, November 25), Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue said that financial cuts were made in 2008 and 2009 which impacted the payments made for TB testing.

He confirmed that his department will refund the amount cut per payment for the past three years, and that these refunds will be issued before the new year.

Speaking to Agriland, the minister said vets that are due a refund will receive it in one installment, however, he could not confirm how much this payment is likely to be.

“There was a lot of discussion and engagement around it and I think it has been very much welcomed. It’s good to bring this to a conclusion,” he stated.

Minister McConalogue also confirmed that private practitioners are now also receiving an increased payment rate forTB testing, which was applied in October of this year.

“I understand that TB testing is sometimes carried out in challenging circumstances, however the correct application of the tuberculin test remains a cornerstone of our eradication programme.

“As vets, you play a huge part in the TB eradication process, I thank Veterinary Ireland for its role in driving the improvements and changes we are seeing,” he said.

The minister also discussed Bovine Viral Diarrhoea (BVD) at the conference and said that Ireland is “very close” to achieving freedom from the disease.

He stated that the country is on track to see less than 0.2% of herds disclosing a positive test for the disease in 2023.

“To achieve BVD freedom under the new Animal Health Law, Ireland must complete 18 months without a confirmed case of BVD, with 99.8 % of herds, covering 99.9% of the cattle population, categorised as BVD-free.

“BVD costs Irish farms more than €100 million/year and the estimated annualised benefits of eradication far exceed the cost by multiple factors for all herd types.

“Together, we will work to achieve the final target of BVD freedom in 2023,” he concluded.