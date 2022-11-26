Gardaí and the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) have appealed for the public’s help in tracing cattle that were stolen from an elderly farmer in west Cork earlier this month.

The cattle were taken from a farm in Aughadown, Ballydehob between 6:00p.m on Saturday November 12, and 10:00a.m on Wednesday, November 15.

It is understood that eight animals were stolen in total, including five Friesian heifers and three Aberdeen Angus bullocks.

Cattle

West Cork IFA chair Donal O’Donovan said that the incident, which is very distressing for the owner, was discussed at an AGM in the area this week.

“These cattle were in a slatted shed with other animals on an outside farm.

“The owner, who is elderly, is very upset about the incident and is anxious to have his cattle returned to him.

“Given the number of cattle that were loaded, somebody may have noticed something suspicious in the area between these dates, or indeed some time before, as they planned the raid,” O’Donovan added.

Advertisement

The West Cork IFA chair urged members of the public to help Gardaí to locate the stolen animals.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this theft to contact them.

Investigating officers believe a cattle truck or large trailer was used to take the animals away.

Advertisement

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bantry Garda station on 027 20860, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Theft

Last month, Gardaí launched an investigation following the theft of cattle from another elderly farmer in Co. Laois.

The five heifers were stolen from a field in Campclone, Ballyfin around 8:00p.m on Saturday, October 15.

It is believed that the animals – four Angus and one Friesian – were loaded onto a livestock trailer on the farm which was then towed away by a black pick-up jeep, thought to be a Mitsubishi.