Love in the Country, a new dating show coming to RTÉ, features six rural singletons hoping to meet their match.

Casting producer Jen Searle of Kite Entertainment in Dublin, said the six participants’ dating profiles are now available to view on the RTÉ website, along with a contact form for expressions of interest in dating them.

“We are on the hunt for people to date them,” she said.

“It’s going to be such a lovely series which will air next year. Our goal is to push as hard as we can to find fantastic matches for them and hopefully find them love along the way.”

Love in the Country will be presented by Anna Geary and the participants are:

Fiona (32), a pub and restaurant owner living in Donegal who is a mother of one Rob (32), a part-time farmer and pharmacist from West Cork Jano (22) lives on a farm in Wexford and owns his own coffee shop in the local village Edwina (49), a cafe owner in Mayo who likes to travel around the country in her campervan with her two dogs Alanagh (20), a veterinary nursing student and sheep farmer who is based in Roscommon George (36), a land custodian who lives in Carlow and who is passionate about sustainability

The programme is based on the Fremantle Media reality show ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ but in this case it’s not just farmers looking for love.

However, the singletons are all living in rural Ireland.

Filming is due to take place in early January.

Recently there has been huge interest in the area of romance in rural Ireland, with ‘Courting, Tractor Dates, Macra Babies and Swiping Right in Rural Ireland by Liadan Hynes, published by New Island Books.