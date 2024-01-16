Gardaí have confirmed that a man in his 60s has died following an accident on a farm in Co. Limerick this afternoon (Tuesday, January 16).

The incident happened on a farm in the Galbally area, located in the east of the county.

In a statement, gardaí said that they were alerted to a fatal workplace incident at a premises in Galbally this afternoon.

“A male, aged in his 60s, was pronounced deceased. His body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

“The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has been notified. A file will be prepared for the coroner,” gardaí added.

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) told Agriland that the agency is aware of the incident and has launched an investigation.

“No further information is available at this time,” they added.

Meanwhile, figures published earlier this month by the HSA show that farming remains one of the most dangerous occupations in Ireland.

The data showed that farming and construction sectors accounted for over two thirds of the 43 work-related fatalities in 2023.

The agriculture, forestry and fishing sector recorded 20 fatalities last year, with 16 deaths related to farming.

Cork was the county with the highest number of fatalities in this sector, with five work-related deaths in 2023.

The construction sector had the second highest fatalities reported in 2023, with 11 reported work-related fatalities.