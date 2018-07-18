Major EU-Mercosur trade deal ‘off the table’ as talks collapse

The long-awaited major trade deal between the European Union and South America’s Mercosur bloc is now “off the table”, AgriLand understands.

Despite renewed calls from European companies urging the EU to advance negotiations, high-level talks between the EU and representatives of the Mercosur group – comprised of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay – have fallen flat in Brussels.

Tonight, a parliamentary source told this publication that: “Mercosur talks have failed. It is inevitable now that the deal will not go ahead; I believe it will be off the table for another five years at least.”

The source highlighted that repeated EU member state concerns over transparency standards, supply and food safety were the “main obstacles” that led to the breakdown in attempts to seal a deal this week.

It is also understood that the upcoming Brazilian general election – taking place this October – posed further challenges in progressing the deal.

In recent months, there has been widespread speculation that the EU increased its offer on beef access for Mercosur from 70,000t to 99,000t in a bid to reach agreement on the significant free trade deal.

However, the EU Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Phil Hogan, has previously stated that no formal offer of 99,000t has been proposed by the EU.

‘No Sense’

Last week, Joe Healy, president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) called on EU Commission President Jean-Claude Junker and Commissioner Hogan to “deliver on their commitment” to Ireland by ensuring that there is “no Mercosur deal on beef while Brexit remains unsorted”.

In view of the lack of progress on Brexit and our critical dependence on the UK market for beef exports, the EU cannot agree to increased beef imports from Mercosur.

“Increasing EU beef imports makes no sense whatsoever and the commission should instruct Trade Commissioner Cecelia Malmstrom to withdraw beef from the Mercosur negotiations,” he said.