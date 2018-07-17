Arrabawn announces June milk price boost

Arrabawn has announced an increase to its June milk price for its suppliers this month.

Making the announcement today (Tuesday, July 17), the Tipperary-headquartered co-operative increased its price to 32.05c/L including VAT for June milk; up 1c/L from its May price.

Announcements

Meanwhile, earlier today, Dairygold’s board decided to maintain the base price paid for milk supplied in June at 32c/L inclusive of 0.5c/L quality bonus and VAT, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

This hold on May’s price follows a 1c/L increase on the co-op’s April payout to suppliers.

Yesterday it was revealed that that Kerry suppliers will continue to receive 31c/L including VAT, as the processor has decided to hold its base milk price for June.

Kerry increased its base price for manufacturing milk at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein by 1c/L for May supplies – bringing its total to 31c/L including VAT.

Month to forget for GDT index

In related news, the most recent Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction – Event 216 – also concluded earlier today (Tuesday, July 17) with the GDT Price Index down a further 1.7%.

This follows a nosedive at the last event two weeks ago, which saw the index take a 5.0% drop.

Lasting two hours and five minutes, the auction saw 168 bidders compete across 15 rounds, with 126 winning participants.

A total of 25,454MT was sold on the day.

