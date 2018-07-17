Downward trend continues as GDT drops further

The most recent Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction – Event 216 – concluded earlier today (Tuesday, July 17) with the GDT Price Index down a further 1.7%.

This follows a nosedive at the last event two weeks ago, which saw the index take a 5.0% drop.

Lasting two hours and five minutes, the auction saw 168 bidders compete across 15 rounds, with 126 winning participants.

A total of 25,454MT was sold on the day.

Advertisement AMF index down 5.2%, average price US$5,629/MT;

Butter index down 8.1%, average price US$4,953/MT;

BMP index not available, average price US$2,225/MT;

Ched index down 3.3%, average price US$3,596/MT;

LAC index not available, average price not available;

RenCas index down 9.5%, average price US$4,602/MT;

SMP index up 0.8%, average price US$1,959/MT;

SWP index not available, average price not available;

WMP index up 1.5%, average price US$2,973/MT. Key Results:

Rennet Casein saw the most significant shift on the day, sustaining a 9.5% decrease, while Butter also took a hefty 8.1% hit.

Anhydrous Milk Fat (AMF) got stung with a considerable 5.2% drop. Product index increases were minimal on the day, with Whole Milk Powder (WMP) up 1.5% and Skim Milk Powder up 0.8%.

Lactose (LAC) was not available on the day, while Sweet Whey Powder (SWP) was also unattainable.

Dairygold announces June milk price

Meanwhile, earlier today, Dairygold’s board decided to maintain the base price paid for milk supplied in June at 32c/L inclusive of 0.5c/L quality bonus and VAT, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.