Dairygold holds its June milk price

Dairygold has become the latest milk processor to announce its June price for suppliers this month.

Dairygold’s board has today decided to maintain the base price paid for milk supplied in June at 32c/L inclusive of 0.5c/L quality bonus and VAT, based on standard constituents of 3.3%pProtein and 3.6% butterfat.

This hold on May’s price follows a 1c/L increase on the co-op’s April payout to suppliers.

Previous June announcements

Meanwhile, yesterday it was revealed that that Kerry suppliers will continue to receive 31c/L including VAT, as the processor has decided to hold its base milk price for June.

Kerry increased its base price for manufacturing milk at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein by 1c/L for May supplies – bringing its total to 31c/L including VAT.

Towards the end of last week, both Lakeland Dairies and Glanbia also revealed their respective milk prices for the sixth month of this year.

Lakeland Dairies held its base milk price at 31.78c/L including VAT for June.

Meanwhile, Glanbia will pay its member milk suppliers 32c/L including VAT for June manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Glanbia Ireland (GI) will increase its base milk price for June by 2c/L to 31c/L including VAT.