Chinese internet giant to make Irish beef available to 300 million users

A range of “premium Irish beef products” is set to be launched on to a Chinese e-commerce platform known as JD.com.

This “exclusive” deal between ABP and Beijing Hopewise Ltd was announced earlier today.

JD.com is one of the largest business-to-consumer online retailers in China by transaction volume and revenue, with almost 302 million active users recorded in the first quarter of 2018, a statement issued by ABP explained.

According to the statement, the process of purchasing beef products online is one of the fastest growing trends in the Chinese market.

The agreement will see ABP ship a range of premium beef cuts via container load to the Hopewise processing facilities in Shanghai and Beijing.

From here, the beef will reportedly be processed into consumer packs. It is then planned that consumers will be able to purchase these packs for direct home delivery via the JD.com platform on their phones.

Chinese market

Commenting on the deal, Mark Goodman – managing director of ABP’s International Division – said: “ABP is delighted to be the first European processor to offer premium beef products to China’s growing online marketplace.

This deal is a further tangible endorsement of the quality beef that Ireland and ABP continues to offer.

“We look forward to building on our relationships in the Chinese market and working closely with both the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Bord Bia to continue to grow the market share for Irish beef in China,” Goodman said.

This deal represents ABP’s second contract in the Chinese market.

In May, it signed a three-year arrangement with an Asian restaurant chain Wowprime Corporation.