Heifers die of lead poisoning in Mayo

A dairy farmer in Co. Mayo lost five heifers in just six days due to severe lead poisoning, according to local publication The Mayo News.

The poisoning purportedly occurred on commonage land near Ballintubber, Co. Mayo, with the first heifer showing signs of illness on Wednesday, June 27.

The animal was discovered by the farmer – who wished to remain anonymous – in a bog hole, frothing at the mouth and died within a few hours, according to The Mayo News.

The following Saturday, another heifer was discovered frothing at the mouth in a trench in the field, dying in spite of receiving an injection, with a repeat occurrence happening the following day.

After a series of tests were carried out on the third dead animal at Sligo Regional Veterinary Lab, it was apparently discovered that the heifers had died from severe lead poisoning.

Painted Stone

Following searches of the field to find the source of the poisoning, the farmer reportedly found a stone covered in red paint in a ditch, and sent it to the lab.

The results showed that the stone was covered in a “highly toxic lead paint”.

Two more heifers that were displaying symptoms of lead poisoning later had to be put down on the farm, The Mayo News reports.

The local vet who inspected the heifers, George O’Malley, was interviewed by the publication, commenting that the animals had gone wandering for water due to low grass moisture and were prone to eating anything because of the low mineral content of the soil.

He urged farmers to be “extra vigilant” when herding cattle during the current prolonged dry spell, also advising to beware of poisonous plants in ditches.