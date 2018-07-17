Deadline for Agricultural Mechanisation course is close

The closing date for applications to the Bachelor of Science (Agricultural Mechanisation) course in IT Tralee is exactly one month away.

Applications must be in by Friday, August 17.

The FTMTA (Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association) is reminding applicants that it is a direct-entry course. To apply for a place potential students must have been accepted by a sponsoring farm machinery business (which will provide the required work placements).

Successful applicants will also have a Leaving Certificate with minimum grades of O6/H7 in English or Irish, O6/H7 in Mathematics and O6/H7 in three other subjects.

In practice, says the FTMTA, a relatively high level of mathematical ability will be an advantage; candidates with better maths results are “likely to fare better over time”.

A spokesperson said: “Engineering fundamentals lie at the core of many of the concepts taught and, as such, a strong mathematical base is important – to enable the student to get the most from the course.”

Applicants may be required to attend an interview, as part of the application/admission process. Offers of places on the course will be subject to the candidate achieving the required standard in their Leaving Certificate results.

Application forms and further information are available on IT Tralee’s website.

The FTMTA, meanwhile, is encouraging member firms to support the course. It’s asking that any companies planning to take on trainees for a service role (from this year’s cohort of school-leavers) consider this route.

The association says that the course is “a mix of college-based learning and work placement over three years”. The student is required to “carry out a substantial body of online learning when on work placement”.