Macra partners with FBD for 75th anniversary

FBD Insurance has announced it is teaming up with Macra na Feirme as the rural youth organisation celebrates its 75th anniversary this year.

There will be a series of events taking place to mark the occasion throughout the year. The first of these will be the FBD Capers National Finals in the WIT Arena in Waterford this Saturday, February 2, from 8:00pm.

Speaking after the announcement, the CEO of FBD Insurance, Fiona Muldoon, said: “As Macra celebrates its 75th anniversary, it is important to recognise the immense contribution it has made over this period to Ireland’s agricultural sector and to rural life generally.

At FBD Insurance, as a community insurer, we acknowledge the vital role Macra plays in contributing to life and vibrancy in communities.

“The relationships built while competing in events such as the FBD Macra Capers, can last a lifetime.

“In these uncertain times, FBD Insurance understands the importance of supporting the Irish agri-sector to develop and future-proof our farming industry and Ireland’s rural communities.

Muldoon said that FBD will endeavour to continue supporting local communities, businesses and the agri-sector.

Muldoon concluded by congratulating Macra na Feirme on celebrating 75 years.

Macra na Feirme national president, James Healy, said: “75 years is a long time by anyone’s measure and this year will be a celebration of everything that has gone before. Showcasing the best of our members talents but also, looking forward; to bring Macra na Feirme to greater heights.”