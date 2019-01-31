Department warns against live imports from bluetongue countries

Anyone considering importing ruminant animals from bluetongue-affected countries should only do so if absolutely necessary, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has warned.

This is because such a move is the most likely route of introduction of the bluetongue virus into Ireland.

The department has warned that even animals with bluetongue vaccination records may harbour bluetongue, adding that infected animals may not show any clinical signs and may only be detected through testing their blood for the virus.