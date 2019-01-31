Machinery convoy on its way to Punchestown…for next week’s show

AgriLand is on-site – amidst preparations for next week’s Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) Farm Machinery Show.

It kicks off on Thursday, February 7, and runs until Saturday, February 9. The venue is Punchestown – near Naas.

Trucks and low-loaders are making their way to Co. Kildare – to transport the hoards of machines that will be on display.

The main exhibition centre (pictured below) is marked out; high-level signage is already in place.

The other structures, including this massive marquee (pictured below), are also being prepared for next week’s event.

The next task will be to start moving the equipment in. In some areas of the show, this can be a complicated task – as larger machines need to go in ahead of others (to avoid blocking up the thoroughfares).

Map and exhibitor list

In the meanwhile, the FTMTA has produced a detailed map of the show, showing the overall layout of the event and, more specifically, the location of the various exhibitors.

Below is a JPEG image of the official map.

If you have a suitable viewer (application) on your PC, tablet or smart-phone, click on this link to open up a PDF of the map.

In the PDF version, you will be able to zoom in and decipher all of the finer details.

Don’t forget to download it to your mobile device, so that you can access it when you need it most (at the event itself).

A list of exhibitors at this year’s event, together with the corresponding stand numbers, is provided below.