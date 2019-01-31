December’s domestic milk intake up 23.2% on 2017 figure

The domestic milk intake for the month of December 2018 increased by 23.2% compared to the same month in 2017, according to data released today (January 31) by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Creameries and pasteurisers took in 253.1 million litres of milk last December, rising from the 205.5 million litres that was taken in during December 2017.

Looking at the year in total, 2018 saw a 4.3% rise in domestic milk intake compared to 2017, increasing from 7,262.5 million litres to 7,576.1 million litres.

Looking at the figures more closely, they show that total milk sold for human consumption decreased by 3.8%, to approximately 42.7 million litres.

Meanwhile, butter production increased by 16.9%, from 11,400t to 13,300t, while cheese also increased from 4,200t to 5,000t.

When comparing month-by-month figures, most numbers decreased from November 2018 to December 2018, with overall domestic intake falling from the former month’s 457.9 million litres.

Advertisement

The only figure to see a positive monthly change was the imported milk intake, which rose from 64.4 million litres to 66.8 million litres across the two months.

Intervention stocks

The CSO’s figures come a week after it was revealed that 99% of the European Union’s intervention stocks of skimmed milk powder (SMP) have been sold back into the market.

According to Phil Hogan, European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, 376,000t of intervention SMP has been sold, out of the 380,000t brought in over the last three years.

According to the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association, the selling out of intervention stock will lead to an increase in milk prices.