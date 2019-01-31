First Irish outing for Dammann at FTMTA Farm Machinery Show

The Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) has informed AgriLand that a German-built Dammann self-propelled sprayer will make its Irish debut at next week’s FTMTA Farm Machinery Show.

Chantry Dammann UK Ltd is the UK distributor for the German manufacturer that produces the machine. The newly-appointed Irish dealer is Clarkill Farming (Clarkill, Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary).

The machine that will be on display in Punchestown – a DT 2800H S4 EcoDrive (pictured above) – has apparently been sold here. After next week’s event, it will make its way to its new owner – Kehoe Farming (Ballybrack, Foulksmills, Co. Wexford).

The machine will likely prove to be one of the many talking points at the show.

Herbert Dammann GmbH – to use the manufacturer’s full trading name – doesn’t just build agricultural sprayers. It also makes specialised bowsers/sprayers for municipal and airport use.

It even builds spraying systems for use on railway lines. The company is based near Hamburg in the northern reaches of Germany.

It’s worth noting that next week’s show kicks off on Thursday (February 7) and runs until Saturday (February 9). Trucks and low-loaders are currently making their way to Co. Kildare – to transport the hoards of machines that will be on display.

Map and exhibitor list

In the meanwhile, the FTMTA has produced a detailed map of the show, showing the overall layout of the event and, more specifically, the location of the various exhibitors.

Below is a JPEG image of the official map.

If you have a suitable viewer (application) on your PC, tablet or smart-phone, click on this link to open up a PDF of the map.

In the PDF version, you will be able to zoom in and decipher all of the finer details.

Don’t forget to download it to your mobile device, so that you can access it when you need it most (at the event itself).

A list of exhibitors at this year’s event, together with the corresponding stand numbers, is provided below.