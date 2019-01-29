Map: Find your way around the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show

The Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) Farm Machinery Show takes place next week. It kicks off on Wednesday, February 7, and runs until Saturday, February 9.

The venue, as before, is Punchestown – near Naas, Co. Kildare.

On Thursday and Friday, the show will be open from 10:00am to 6:00pm. On Saturday, it will be open from 10:00am to 5:00pm.

The FTMTA has produced a detailed map of the show, showing the overall layout of the event and, more specifically, the location of the various exhibitiors.

Knowing where to go

Below is a JPEG image of the official map.

If you have a suitable viewer (application) on your PC, tablet or smart-phone, click on the map below to open up a PDF version (in which you will be able to zoom in and decipher all of the finer details).

Alternatively, just click on this link to open up a PDF of the map.

Don’t forget to download it to your mobile device, so that you can access it when you need it most (at the event itself).

Advance (discounted) tickets for the event are available for purchase here.

History of the show

According to the association, the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show is run under the ethos that it is organised by the trade for the farmer and contractor.

The first such event took place in the RDS (Dublin) in February of 1989. In the intervening period the show has been held on a biennial basis.

The association says it has grown steadily to become Ireland’s “premier farm machinery event”.

It re-located to the Punchestown venue in 2003.

The FTMTA says that the 2019 show is set to be the “biggest such event yet”. It says that the trend of increased indoor exhibition space during recent years will continue for the upcoming instalment.

Don’t forget to watch this video (below) from the previous 2017 event – shot by AgriLand’s Paul Gorman.