Dairygold unveils new fixed milk price scheme

The board of Dairygold has approved a new fixed milk price scheme – FMPS 4.

According to the co-op, the new offering is designed to offer milk suppliers a voluntary option to help manage milk price volatility and deliver price certainty on a fixed volume of their milk supply.

The scheme follows the success of the society’s three previous fixed milk price schemes in 2016, 2017 and 2018, according to the co-op.

The dairy processor is writing to all milk suppliers this week offering a fixed base price of 31.5c/L, including VAT, full balanced scorecard, and sustainability bonuses 0.65c/L, set at reference milk constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

This is equivalent of 35.05c/L at the society’s 2018 average protein and butterfat results.

The scheme will operate over a three-year period from March 1, 2019, to November 30, 2021. It is available to all milk suppliers and participation is voluntary.

Milk suppliers can choose to fix 5% or 10% of their overall milk volumes based on their 2018 milk supply to Dairygold.

The fixed volume selected will apply for each calendar year 2019, 2020, and 2021.