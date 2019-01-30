Dairygold unveils new fixed milk price scheme
The board of Dairygold has approved a new fixed milk price scheme – FMPS 4.
According to the co-op, the new offering is designed to offer milk suppliers a voluntary option to help manage milk price volatility and deliver price certainty on a fixed volume of their milk supply.
The scheme follows the success of the society’s three previous fixed milk price schemes in 2016, 2017 and 2018, according to the co-op.
This is equivalent of 35.05c/L at the society’s 2018 average protein and butterfat results.
The scheme will operate over a three-year period from March 1, 2019, to November 30, 2021. It is available to all milk suppliers and participation is voluntary.
Milk suppliers can choose to fix 5% or 10% of their overall milk volumes based on their 2018 milk supply to Dairygold.
Milk suppliers who wish to avail of the new fixed milk price scheme need to return a signed application form to Dairygold before Wednesday, February 20, 2019.