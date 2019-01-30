Sixth and final ‘Working Wonder’ revealed: It’s on its way to the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show

A tractor belonging to Bob Bailey is the last of six short-listed ‘Working Wonders’ that will feature at next week’s Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) Farm Machinery Show – as part of a country-wide competition.

The final short-listed winner – Bob Bailey’s entry – is a Fiat (Fiatagri) 160-90 DT, which dates from a quarter of a century ago (1994).

Based outside Gorey, Co. Wexford, Bob’s son Ben explained that the Fiat was bought brand new in 1994 from Kelly’s of Borris, Co. Carlow.

The tractor is now semi-retired and spends its evenings distributing feed rations to cattle (with a diet feeder in tow).

Previously, it was a general-purpose workhorse. During the harvest season, the ‘Italian stallion’ was kept under pressure driving a beefy Hesston 8X4X4 big square baler. It also pulled a 4m-wide Cousins press/roller during the sowing season.

“We reckon there is about 28,000 hours on it,” said Ben. “The clock is showing 8,000 hours, but it only reads up to 10,000 and relapses – so it’s gone around the clock twice.”

Concluding, Ben remarked: “She gives no hassle; it does what it says on the tin.

“We have never had to do anything to the engine. There has been a good Iveco in her since day one.”

What happens now?

Bob’s tractor was short-listed from the most recent entries, because it attracted the most online votes (on the competition page on the FTMTA’s website). The competition has now closed.

Bob, along with the owners of the other five short-listed tractors, gets FTMTA merchandise and, additionally, three pairs of tickets for the show.

All six tractors will shortly be transported to the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show – free of charge – where they will be shown for the duration of the three-day event.

And, if that’s not enough, a full (free) valet service is being provided for each of the short-listed tractors – to ensure that they’re looking their best for the event.

The grand (€3,000) prize…

The lucky (overall) winner will then get his or her hands on €3,000 worth of tyres – kindly sponsored by FTMTA member firm AgriGear (based in Bailieborough, Co. Cavan).

It should be noted that no more entries can be processed; the competition is now closed.