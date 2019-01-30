Bruton on climate action: ‘Minimise burdens and maximise opportunity’

We have to pick a pathway on climate action that minimises burdens and maximies opportunities, according to the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Richard Bruton.

The minister made the comments as he was speaking at day two of the Irish Farmers’ Association’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) today (Wednesday, January 30).

In a discussion titled ‘Growing the agri-food sector while addressing the climate challenge’ with IFA president Joe Healy, Minister Bruton highlighted that “deep structural changes will be required” in order to decarbonise the economy.

Farmers’ commitment towards climate action was the main topic of discussion at the AGM today.

He added that the main focus of Government will be on industry “being competitive in a decarbonised world”.

Advertisement

Commenting on the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), the minister said: “Managing greenhouse gas emissions will be central to the farm enterprise.

The CAP will be a very different animal when it’s looking at carbon as a level of burden for our communities.

Addressing concerns from the floor that agriculture is being unfairly burdened by others who are not pulling their weight, Minister Bruton said: “If this ends up with agriculture fighting with industry, transport or communities, then we will loose.