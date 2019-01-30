Tillage conference: What chemicals are gone or under review?

The chemical toolbox is shrinking and it was one of the topics discussed this morning at the Teagasc national tillage conference (Wednesday, January 30).

While farmers are constantly trying to improve integrated pest management (IPM) strategies on farm, there is a reality that in order to meet high yield and in turn make a profit on tillage farms, a mixture of methods are needed to control weeds, plant diseases and pests.

Chemicals form a part of this IPM strategy. In recent years many chemicals have come under the hammer at EU level.

Steven Kildea – plant pathologist at Teagasc – outlined some of the chemicals that are no longer approved, are under review and could be reviewed in the next one to two years at the conference.

The chemicals he spoke about are listed and categorised below.

Lost approval in recent years: Fungicides: Carbendazim; Flusilazole; Picoxystronin; Propiconazole; Quinoxyfen; Thiram.

Herbicides: Diquat; Flupyrsulfuron; Flurtamone; Ioxynil; Isoproturon; Tepraloxydim.



No longer approved for cereals and oilseed rape: Herbicides: MCPA.

Insecticides: Clothianidin; Cypermethrin; Methiocarb; Pirimicarb.



Non-approval already proposed: Fungicides: Chlorothalonil.

Insecticides: Dimethoate; Indoxacarb.



Likely to be up for approval in the next one to two years: Fungicides: Cyproconazole; Epoxiconazole; Fluquinconazole; Tebuconazole.

