Pics: What did the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show look like in the 2000s?

With the Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) Farm Machinery Show fast approaching (next week – February 7, 8 and 9), we’ve decided to take a timely and nostalgic look back at instalments from the past.

We’ve already taken a fond look back at some photographs from shows in the 1990s. Now, in this article, we move on to the 2000s.

First up is our main/featured image. This photograph (above) is from 2001.

The Harvest Machinery (then the main Claas importer) stand was one of the most eye-catching at the event, with a Lexion (combine) and a Jaguar (forager) towering over nearby machines.

Note the Jaguar 870 in particular. It was part of a revamped 800 series line-up (830, 850, 870 and 890) that came on the scene just two years earlier – in 1999. Interestingly, the range-topper at the time was the 605hp Jaguar 900.

Next up (below) is another photograph from 2001.

It’s worth noting, of course, that JF (visible in the background) was a major brand-name in its own right in those days. It was later absorbed into the Kongskilde conglomerate; now Kongskilde is part of New Holland (and the wider CNH empire).

This further shot (below) is yet another from the 2001 show.

In those days, Kilkenny-based IAM was the Deutz-Fahr distributor here in Ireland. SDF (Same Deutz-Fahr) UK took control of this franchise in the late 2000s – leaving IAM to focus on its other big-name agencies, including Hardi.

This picture (below) is also from the 2001 event.

Note Lely Ireland’s big showing of Welger machines. More recently, these products have come under AGCO’s wing.

In fact, Massey Ferguson and Fendt are now selling updated versions of these machines.

Speaking of Massey Ferguson and Fendt, this final shot (below) from 2001 shows the two brands being exhibited in adjacent plots. Don’t forget; AGCO (MF’s parent company) had purchased Fendt just four years earlier – in 1997.

This was a time when many industry spectators were curious to see how AGCO would manage having these two brands in one stable – for want of a better expression.

AGCO didn’t acquire Finnish tractor manufacturer Valtra (formerly Valmet) until 2004.

Our last photograph (below) is from 2003 – the first year that the show was held at Punchestown (near Naas, Co. Kildare). Remember; the event had previously been held (on a biennial basis) at the RDS (Dublin) – since 1989 in fact.

Brands such as Krone and Kuhn are especially evident in this picture; these brands are still major stalwarts today.