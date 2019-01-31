Lots for sale suitable for big or small agri-enterprise in Co. Offaly

An exceptional opportunity has arisen at Annagharvey, Geashill, Tullamore, Co. Offaly to acquire a land holding of c.33ac, which is for sale in three lots or as whole.

The lands are located in close proximity to the townlands of Tullamore (7.5km), Geashill (5km) and Ballingar (5km).

Co. Offaly plays host to some well-established agricultural shows, such as the Tullamore Show & FBD National Livestock Show, due to take place on Sunday, August 11, 2019 this year.

In the past, the National Ploughing Championships was hosted in 2007 at Annaharvey Farm in Tullamore. Last year, it was held at Screggan, Tullamore.

Lots for sale

The prime agricultural land is for sale in three lots or as whole.

Lot 1 comprises c.17.5ac of well maintained, prime arable land, currently in one block. It is currently laid out in rape/stubble and would be described as free draining with fertile soil.

It boasts extensive road frontage and frontage onto a laneway, with good fencing and drainage. This parcel may be ideal for a dwelling – subject to planning approval.

Lot 2 comprises c.14.8ac of prime grazing land, currently in one block. It is accessed via a well-maintained laneway.

The land is well fenced with a deep perimeter drain. It has been used for meadow and grazing as part of a beef enterprise.

Lot 3 comprises c.0.7ac, also currently in one block and with extensive road frontage. It includes a compact farmyard / storage yard and a small parcel of grazing land.

The sheds within the concrete yard include a four-span round roof shed with an adjoining two-span lean-to and livestock handling facilities.

There is also a modern block built storage shed equipped with storage shelving.

Additional information

Gordon Cobbe, of GVM Auctioneers Tullamore, who is facilitating the sale, described the parcels as suitable for any type of agri-enterprise.

Given that it can be purchased in one to three lots, it could easily suit a big or small enterprise.

The land is being offered for sale by public auction – unless previously sold – on March 1, 2019 at 3:00pm in the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

There have currently been local enquiries, according to Gordon. He expects it to be a lively auction as such. It is currently set for price on application.