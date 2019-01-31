Update: New tractor registration figures for 2018 to be revised…upwards

We previously reported that registrations (which broadly equate to sales) of new tractors are “holding steady”.

Figures (albeit provisional) released during recent weeks indicated that a total of 1,762 new tractors had been registered during 2018 – down 34 units on the figure for 2017 (1,796).

However, the Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) has been in contact – with an update.

It appears that some tractors had been omitted from the total figure – possibly due to inconsistencies in the original raw data received by the FTMTA from the Revenue Commissioners.

It now appears that the number of new tractors sold in the Republic of Ireland last year was higher than previously calculated – and by a significant margin (perhaps over two hundred units more).

Updated figures are now being finalised by the FTMTA; stay tuned to AgriLand…

Brand-by-brand figures

Don’t forget to check out our report from January 10, in which we revealed brand-by-brand sales figures for 2017.

Why, you might ask, did we reveal brand-by-brand figures for 2017 (rather than 2018)? Official bodies are not permitted to release such data due to EU competition regulations until a full 12 months have elapsed.

Advertisement

Therefore, it will be some time before we are in a position to publish ‘official’ brand-by-brand sales figures for 2018.

UK tractor market

Meanwhile, in the UK, data from the UK-based AEA (Agricultural Engineers Association) indicates that 12,102 new agricultural tractors were registered there last year.

This figure was approximately 1% higher than the total for 2017. In fact, it was the largest annual figure in four years.

Northern Ireland sales

The same data also shows that 491 new tractors were registered in Northern Ireland during 2018 (up from 457 units in 2017). That figure accounts for 4.1% of all new tractor registrations across the UK.

Northern Ireland was not the only UK region to see an increase in registrations in 2018. So too did Wales and northern regions of England.

The best performing region of the UK was the East Midlands, where nearly 200 extra machines were registered.