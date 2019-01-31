Latest SAM sprayer set for Punchestown unveiling

Furlong Equipment Services will launch the SAM range of self-propelled sprayers onto the Irish market at next week’s Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) Farm Machinery Show.

UK-based SAM (Sands Agricultural Machinery) produces a range of machines – with capacities of 3,000; 3,500; 4,000; 5,500; and 6,000L.

The manufacturer says that its ‘Horizon’ model can be “specified exactly to the customer’s needs – from a comparatively simple unit to a full bells-and-whistles auto-steering machine with section control”.

These sprayers are powered by Deutz engines – ranging from 180 to 242hp in the bigger-tanked models.

On the stand at next week’s show will be a Horizon 5500 (with a 36m-wide boom).

Noel Furlong, of Furlong Equipment Services, explained: “These machines are very well suited to Irish conditions, with their permanent, hydrostatic 4WD.”

As standard, Horizon models come with “intelligent” four-wheel steer; hydraulic suspension; 24m-wide booms (booms up to 40m are available); triplet nozzles; a clean water rinse tank; and a stainless steel induction hopper.

The cab comes with electric and heated mirrors; digital climate control; a rear-view camera; and an electric joystick.

SAM has been designing and building self-propelled crop sprayers since 1975. Furlong Equipment Services – its Irish agent – is based near Stradbally, Co. Laois.

It’s worth noting that next week’s show kicks off on Thursday (February 7) and runs until Saturday (February 9).

Map and exhibitor list

The FTMTA has produced a detailed map of the show, showing the overall layout of the event and, more specifically, the location of the various exhibitors.

Below is a JPEG image of the official map.

If you have a suitable viewer (application) on your PC, tablet or smart-phone, click on this link to open up a PDF of the map.

In the PDF version, you will be able to zoom in and decipher all of the finer details.

Don’t forget to download it to your mobile device, so that you can access it when you need it most (at the event itself).

A list of exhibitors at this year’s event, together with the corresponding stand numbers, is provided below.