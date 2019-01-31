Creed highlights key issues for Food Wise 2025

The 20th meeting of the Food Wise 2025 High-Level Implementation Committee (HLIC) was held today, January 31, with Michael Creed, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, overseeing the proceedings.

Food Wise 2025 is an initiative to achieve growth in the Irish agricultural and agri-food sectors by the year 2025, with Brexit being a standing item on its agenda.

The minister devoted a considerable amount of his attention to that issue, and also environmental concerns, at today’s meeting.

The Food Wise 2025 HLIC meetings provide an opportunity for my Department, other Government Departments, and all of the relevant state agencies to review Brexit developments as they affect the agri-food sector.

“Today we reviewed the current state of play in the negotiations, particularly in light of recent developments in London, and discussed progress in relation to contingency planning for a disorderly Brexit,” said Minister Creed.

On the area of environmental sustainability – one of the five themes of Food Wise 2025 – the minister highlighted the need for coordination across all interested groups in the agri-food sector.

In the context of our national ambitions on climate action in particular, it is important that we have a coordinated approach, including all stakeholders, right along the food chain from farmers to industry.

“It is also important that there is a shared understanding of the challenges facing the agri-food sector, notwithstanding the significant environmental sustainability contribution already attributable to the sector,” he said.